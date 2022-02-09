Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00022189 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $108.87 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.07254111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.56 or 1.00019895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,816,066 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

