Alphr finance Hits Market Cap of $124,294.30 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $124,294.30 and $53,749.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.07254111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.56 or 1.00019895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.