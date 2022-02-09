National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 610,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

