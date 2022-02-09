AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

