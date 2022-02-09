Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$15.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.28. The company had a trading volume of 405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

