Keep Network (KEEP) Price Up 76.7% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $469.98 million and approximately $279.71 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 631,194,289 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

