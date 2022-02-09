Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.70

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 248750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
