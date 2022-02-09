$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $86.57 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA remained flat at $$7.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 million, a P/E ratio of -721.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

