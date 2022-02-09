Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

CHD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

