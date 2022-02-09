Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,934. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

