Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.63 million and the highest is $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,634. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

