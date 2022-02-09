XRP (XRP) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion and approximately $3.72 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.82 or 0.07276193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.75 or 1.00091851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,769,444 coins and its circulating supply is 47,832,461,678 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

