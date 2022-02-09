Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $240.71. The stock had a trading volume of 554,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.62. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

