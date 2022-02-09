Critical Comparison: PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 6.31 $727.89 million $10.05 18.83 IsoPlexis $10.39 million 24.48 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 22.41% 30.57% 14.34% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 5 0 2.83 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $166.37, indicating a potential downside of 12.09%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 180.76%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

