$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.69. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.57 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.
Universal Health Services stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 478,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
