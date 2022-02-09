Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €39.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.83 ($48.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($48.28) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

EPA:RNO traded up €0.44 ($0.51) on Wednesday, reaching €35.16 ($40.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.89 and a 200 day moving average of €31.75. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($84.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($115.75).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

