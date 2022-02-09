DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $142,904.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,196.72 or 1.00094062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00411882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.