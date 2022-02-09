RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,277. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

