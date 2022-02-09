Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

