Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

