Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $23.60

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

RVNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 609,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,997. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $998.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

