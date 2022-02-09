Wrapped BNB 1-Day Volume Hits $381.60 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $420.27 or 0.00952374 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $381.60 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.00 or 0.07287760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,235.09 or 1.00240768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,578,059 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

