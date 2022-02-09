SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $135,821.54

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $135,821.54 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.60 or 0.07300429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00315463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.58 or 0.00780844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015371 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.00418713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00229918 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.