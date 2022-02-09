MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 940,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

