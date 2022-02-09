Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. 1,672,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.14.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

