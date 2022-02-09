Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 522.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,338,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

