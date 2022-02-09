Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.39 billion and the lowest is $18.30 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.32 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

