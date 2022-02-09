Rigel Protocol Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $193,999.49 and approximately $270,795.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00108071 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,659,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

