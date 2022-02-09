Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $55,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.