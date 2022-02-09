Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $3.04 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,768,007 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

