Woodcoin Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 176.6% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $7,530.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.49 or 0.07309324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00315976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00780154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015342 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00418766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00229270 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

