Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 224,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Intapp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

