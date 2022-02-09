Terracoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $507.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $889,003.01 and approximately $507.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00780154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00229270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

