BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $44.96 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

