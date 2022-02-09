Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 337,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

