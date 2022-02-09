Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,252. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

