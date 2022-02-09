Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
