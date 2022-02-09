Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $85.25

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. 3,757,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.