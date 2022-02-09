-$0.61 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 662,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,394. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 105.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

