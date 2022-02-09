Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $26.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,461.10 or 1.00139883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00259838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00155979 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00325469 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001443 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,763,006 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

