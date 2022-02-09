Newscrypto Hits One Day Volume of $6.03 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $40.44 million and $6.03 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.96 or 0.07290612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,457.62 or 1.00132059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.