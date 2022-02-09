Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,899 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 116,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.97. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

