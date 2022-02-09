Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $312,750.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 695,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,372. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.