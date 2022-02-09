Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.14.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.