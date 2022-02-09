Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 2,962,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,544. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

