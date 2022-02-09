Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

Forward Air stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 217,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

