The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.82. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,725 shares of company stock valued at $51,817,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. 5,544,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.