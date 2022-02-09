Centaur (CNTR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $368,205.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00108018 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

