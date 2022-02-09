AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $6.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi bought 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.