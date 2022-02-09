Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $34,323.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $387.18 or 0.00869463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.